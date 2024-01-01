Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LE V6 8 PASSANGER..NO ACCIDENTS..</p>

2013 Toyota Sienna

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Toyota Sienna

LE 8 PASS...NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Sienna

LE 8 PASS...NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDKK3DC9DS352537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LE V6 8 PASSANGER..NO ACCIDENTS..

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

Used 2013 Toyota Sienna LE 8 PASS...NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 8 PASS...NO ACCIDENTS 139,000 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Legacy AWD 2.5i w/Touring Pkg,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED ..! for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Subaru Legacy AWD 2.5i w/Touring Pkg,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED ..! 178,000 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla HATCHBACK SE 6 SPD. MANUAL,NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla HATCHBACK SE 6 SPD. MANUAL,NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED 154,000 KM $17,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Sienna