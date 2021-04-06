Menu
2013 Toyota Sienna

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
5dr V6 CE 7-Pass FWD,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED!

2013 Toyota Sienna

5dr V6 CE 7-Pass FWD,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED!

Location

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6896367
  • Stock #: TS13129
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DC3DS327129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS,TWO OWNERS VERY CLEAN  LOCAL TRADE,ALL NEW TIRES

FULLY CERTIFIED ! POWER PKG., Cruise Control...and more...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS BY APPOINTMENT !PLEASE CALL BEFORE COMING.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

