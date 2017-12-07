$11,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
TDI
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9606304
- VIN: 3VWPL7AJ6DM667970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
DIESEL!! LOADED!! LEATHER INTERIOR, ROOF RACK, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM/ CD, KEYLESS ENTRY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, POWER WINDPWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIMS ON 7/12/17 NO AMOUNT REPORTED, 9/20/20 FOR MISCELLANEOUS $5,281 AND ON 10/4/20 FOR COLLISION $1,518.
