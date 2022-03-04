Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

171,354 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

TRENDLINE+

Location

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

171,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8496874
  • Stock #: 286-22A
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJXDM303547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 171,354 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Leggat Kia

