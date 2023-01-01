$13,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
905-639-8187
2013 Volvo C30
2013 Volvo C30
T5 COUPE - LEATHER - SUNROOF - AUTOMATIC !!!
Location
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
139,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9781606
- VIN: YV1672MK7D2311717
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
See Dealer Website for Details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4