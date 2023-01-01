Menu
2013 Volvo C30

139,000 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

T5 COUPE - LEATHER - SUNROOF - AUTOMATIC !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

139,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9781606
  • VIN: YV1672MK7D2311717

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

