2014 Acura ILX

148,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
TECH PACKAGE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

TECH PACKAGE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
148,000KM
VIN 19VDE1F78EE400098

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

*ACCIDENT REE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED**LOW KMS*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean 2.0L Acura ILX with Automatic Transmission has Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Navigation System, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

