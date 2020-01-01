Menu
2014 Audi A4

112,101 KM

$13,985

+ tax & licensing
$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2014 Audi A4

2014 Audi A4

Komfort

2014 Audi A4

Komfort

Location

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

647-621-8555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

112,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6282684
  Stock #: 001363
  VIN: WAUBFCFL4EN001363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,101 KM

Vehicle Description

**JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE! **

 

** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR, NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX VERIFIED! **

 

===>> Click Here for CARFAX Report:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=SzqFZ5kbbJDtsMLtVyy74Hxk9pUOFl91

 

 

** GORGEOUS WHITE OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, COMES LOADED WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 17 IN ALLOY RIMS, RAIN SENSOR, DYNAMIC HEADLIGHTS, POWER WINDOWS, VOICE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

 

 

 *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002 ***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

 

 

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

----------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Monday         8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tuesday        8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wednesday  8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thursday      8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Friday            8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Saturday       By Appointment 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunday          By Appointment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AFTER 5PM AND WEEKENDS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A car proof history report will

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

be provided with your vehicle of choice before you decide to purchase it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

