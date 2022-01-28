$19,495+ tax & licensing
905-630-0070
2014 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive
Location
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,495
- Listing ID: 8183577
- Stock #: 1027Z0
- VIN: WBA3C3G53ENS69043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wine Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,732 KM
Vehicle Description
*APPOINTMENT REQUIRED*
No Accidents
Comes With 2 Keys
Extremely Well Maintained
Don't Miss This!
S403 - Sunroof
S693- Satellite Radio (Free SiriusXM Trial)
S6NH - USB Connectivity
S7S1 - Modern Line (Including Oyster Coloured Keys)
S520 - Fog Lights
S248 - Heating Package (Including Steering Wheel Heating and Seat Heating)
S2XE - Leather Steering Wheel
S3L8 - Aluminum Exterior
SLEDE- Leather Equipment
& Many More Standard Options
**Listed Price Includes Our Platinum Certification Package**
Platinum Certification Package Includes:
1. 100+ Point Thorough Inspection
2. Full Mechanical & Cosmetical Reconditioning | Performed by Technicians With Extensive Experience in BMW's
3. Professional 4 Hour Detailing (Including Bumper to Bumper Shine, Full Interior Detailing, Engine Compartment Detailing, Trunk Detailing, Under-body Cleaning & More)
4. Provincial Safety Standards Certificate
Vehicle Features
