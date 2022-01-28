Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 3 Series

88,732 KM

Details Description Features

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

88,732KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8183577
  • Stock #: 1027Z0
  • VIN: WBA3C3G53ENS69043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wine Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1027Z0
  • Mileage 88,732 KM

Vehicle Description

*APPOINTMENT REQUIRED*

No Accidents

Comes With 2 Keys

Extremely Well Maintained

 

Don't Miss This!

 

S403 - Sunroof

S693- Satellite Radio (Free SiriusXM Trial)

S6NH - USB Connectivity

S7S1 - Modern Line (Including Oyster Coloured Keys)

S520 - Fog Lights

S248 - Heating Package (Including Steering Wheel Heating and Seat Heating)

S2XE - Leather Steering Wheel

S3L8 - Aluminum Exterior

SLEDE- Leather Equipment

& Many More Standard Options

 

**Listed Price Includes Our Platinum Certification Package**

 

Platinum Certification Package Includes: 

1. 100+ Point Thorough Inspection

2. Full Mechanical & Cosmetical Reconditioning | Performed by Technicians With Extensive Experience in BMW's

3. Professional 4 Hour Detailing (Including Bumper to Bumper Shine, Full Interior Detailing, Engine Compartment Detailing, Trunk Detailing, Under-body Cleaning & More)

4. Provincial Safety Standards Certificate

 

We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA).

We Are Centrally Located at QEW/Walkers Line in Burlington | We Have Convenient Appointment Hours: Monday to Friday From 11 AM to 8 PM, Saturday 12 PM to 8 PM & Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM

We Invest Significant Time & Care In Each ZARQ Client & Each ZARQ-Certified BMW: Our Vehicles Are Thoroughly Inspected & Serviced By Technicians With Extensive Experience in All Kinds of BMWs

Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!

THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR FINANCING

Our Financing Partners Are The Best In The Industry!

SAME-DAY EASY APPROVALS!!

LOW LOW INTEREST RATES!!

Feel Free to Stop By Our Store or Call Us to Find Out More!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ZARQ

2016 BMW 750Li BMW I...
 39,690 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 BMW X5 xDrive50...
 122,080 KM
$34,245 + tax & lic
2016 BMW M4 Cabriolet
 69,040 KM
$68,995 + tax & lic

Email ZARQ

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

Call Dealer

905-630-XXXX

(click to show)

905-630-0070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory