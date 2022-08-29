Menu
2014 BMW 328

161,200 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2014 BMW 328

2014 BMW 328

i xDrive NAVI | BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | MEM SEATS

2014 BMW 328

i xDrive NAVI | BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | MEM SEATS

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

161,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9166897
  Stock #: 14-83020
  VIN: WBA3B3G57ENR83020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14-83020
  • Mileage 161,200 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

