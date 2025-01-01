2014 BMW 4 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS*HWY KMS* Very Clean AWD <span>BMW 4-Series 428i xDrive 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic </span>Transmission.<span> Pearl White</span><span> on Red</span><span> Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Dual Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Front and Reverse </span><span>Parking</span><span> Sensors, </span><span>Premium</span><span> Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><pre><p><span>YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE</span><br /></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975><span></span></a><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition</span></a></p></pre><br /><div><span></span></div><br /><div><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div><br /><div><br></div>

2014 BMW 4 Series

213,850 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 BMW 4 Series

428i AWD LUXURY PKG NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF MEMORY HEATED LEATHER REVERSE PARKING SENSORS

Watch This Vehicle
12614752

2014 BMW 4 Series

428i AWD LUXURY PKG NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF MEMORY HEATED LEATHER REVERSE PARKING SENSORS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12614752
  2. 12614752
  3. 12614752
  4. 12614752
  5. 12614752
  6. 12614752
  7. 12614752
  8. 12614752
  9. 12614752
  10. 12614752
  11. 12614752
  12. 12614752
  13. 12614752
  14. 12614752
  15. 12614752
  16. 12614752
  17. 12614752
  18. 12614752
  19. 12614752
  20. 12614752
  21. 12614752
  22. 12614752
  23. 12614752
  24. 12614752
  25. 12614752
  26. 12614752
  27. 12614752
  28. 12614752
  29. 12614752
  30. 12614752
  31. 12614752
  32. 12614752
  33. 12614752
  34. 12614752
  35. 12614752
  36. 12614752
  37. 12614752
  38. 12614752
  39. 12614752
  40. 12614752
  41. 12614752
  42. 12614752
  43. 12614752
  44. 12614752
  45. 12614752
  46. 12614752
  47. 12614752
  48. 12614752
  49. 12614752
Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
213,850KM
VIN WBA3N5C50EF715719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A1604
  • Mileage 213,850 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS*HWY KMS* Very Clean AWD BMW 4-Series 428i xDrive 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Red Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Dual Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE

OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition




-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2013 Scion FR-S PREMIUM 6Speed CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Scion FR-S PREMIUM 6Speed CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 119,740 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda HR-V LX AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Honda HR-V LX AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 90,420 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0Ti AWD CERTIFIED *MASERATI MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0Ti AWD CERTIFIED *MASERATI MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 146,030 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 BMW 4 Series