2014 BMW 4 Series

$19,992 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 1 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8030326

8030326 VIN: WBA3N5C5XEF716912

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 113,150 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features AWD Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.