2014 BMW X3

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 7 , 4 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10082877

10082877 Stock #: 2989A

2989A VIN: 5UXWX7C52EL984388

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 2989A

Mileage 157,479 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.