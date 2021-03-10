Menu
2014 BMW X5

114,101 KM

Details Description Features

$29,496

+ tax & licensing
$29,496

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2014 BMW X5

2014 BMW X5

//M SPORT | XENON | LOADED

2014 BMW X5

//M SPORT | XENON | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified
Sale

$29,496

+ taxes & licensing

114,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6820133
  • Stock #: 5445
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C51E0C25445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,101 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE! EXTRA CLEAN! EXTREMELY WELL TAKEN CARE OF! **

 

>>>>> COMES WITH 2 SET OF RIMS AND TIRES!! **

Vehicle Features

M SPORT
PREMIUM
SPORT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

