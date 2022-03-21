Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

166,504 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

166,504KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8735627
  • Stock #: 228027A
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB5E7321315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 166,504 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Email Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

