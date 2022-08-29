Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

103,265 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9282934
  • Stock #: 6910AA
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SBXE7400446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

