2014 Chevrolet Sonic

127,969 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT | Automatic

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT | Automatic

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,969KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202084
  • Stock #: 149
  • VIN: 1G1JC6EH2E4119030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 149
  • Mileage 127,969 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are ZARQ

 

A (Proudly) Canadian Company

An OMVIC Registered & BBB Accredited Company

An Authorized Lubrico Protection Plan Seller

A Member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

 

HOME OF THE LOWEST ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICES

 

 SAFETY CERTIFICATE & VEHICLE REGISTRATION (LICENSING) IS INCLUDED IN OUR LISTED PRICES*

 

A Live CARFAX Report for This Vehicle is Available on Our Website

 

Visit Our Website, Locate the CARFAX Tab Beside the Vehicle’s Listed Price and Press the Tab to Access The CARFAX Report

 

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

 

 

Access Our Self-Serve Online Booking System by Visiting Our Website

 

Our Online Appointment Booking System Allows You to Book, Reschedule, or Cancel an Appointment Without Having to Contact a Customer Representative

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

