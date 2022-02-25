Menu
2014 Chevrolet Trax

84,415 KM

Details Description Features

$19,695

+ tax & licensing
$19,695

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

2014 Chevrolet Trax

2014 Chevrolet Trax

2LT | BOSE | LARGE SCREEN

2014 Chevrolet Trax

2LT | BOSE | LARGE SCREEN

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,695

+ taxes & licensing

84,415KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8272446
  VIN: 3GNCJMEB0EL226634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,415 KM

Vehicle Description

2LT | Fully Loaded!

LOW KM's 

 

We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)

We Are Centrally Located at QEW/Walkers Line in Burlington | We Have Convenient Appointment Hours: Monday to Friday From 11 AM to 8 PM, Saturday 12 PM to 8 PM & Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM

Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!

* APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

