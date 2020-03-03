2014 Chrysler 300

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Finished in Bright White Clear Coat on a Black Nappa Leather interior, this 2014 Chrysler 300S was just traded in on a Tesla! The 300S is a roomy, comfortable and quiet cruiser with a degree of presence. This vehicle comes equipped with the following options:
INTERIOR:
- Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning
- Powered and Heated Front Driver and Passenger Seats
- BEATS Premium Speakers with Subwoofer
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel (with Audio Control) and Shift Knob
- Bluetooth and AUX Connectivity
- Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof
- Garmin Navigation System
EXTERIOR:
- Fog Lamps
- Exterior Mirrors with Heating Element
- 20-inch Aluminum Wheels
SAFETY:
- Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shifters
- Electronic Stability Control
- Traction Control
- Power Steering
- Parkview Rear Back Up Camera
- Hill Start Assist
This locally owned, accidents and claims free vehicle will come safety certified and CarFax verified included in the price plus HST and licensing.
As one of the Top-Rated Independent dealer in Canada according to Automotive Remarketing Magazine, and as a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Tesla, MINI, Lotus, BMW and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price in the area. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you don't have to worry about all the hassle of haggling. We are one of the highest volume pre-owned Tesla dealers in Canada after Tesla Canada.
We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you're buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.
Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty (3 Months / 5,000 km) included in purchase price. Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.
