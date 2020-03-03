Menu
2014 Chrysler 300

S NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, CARFAX CLEAN!

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-901-4613

$13,400

  • 145,546KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4779432
  • Stock #: 1-19-189A
  • VIN: 2C3CCABGXEH264645
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Finished in Bright White Clear Coat on a Black Nappa Leather interior, this 2014 Chrysler 300S was just traded in on a Tesla! The 300S is a roomy, comfortable and quiet cruiser with a degree of presence. This vehicle comes equipped with the following options:


               

INTERIOR:

- Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning

- Powered and Heated Front Driver and Passenger Seats

- BEATS Premium Speakers with Subwoofer

- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel (with Audio Control) and Shift Knob

- Bluetooth and AUX Connectivity

- Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof

- Garmin Navigation System


               

EXTERIOR:

- Fog Lamps

- Exterior Mirrors with Heating Element

- 20-inch Aluminum Wheels


               

SAFETY:

- Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shifters

- Electronic Stability Control

- Traction Control

- Power Steering

- Parkview Rear Back Up Camera

- Hill Start Assist


               

This locally owned, accidents and claims free vehicle will come safety certified and CarFax verified included in the price plus HST and licensing. 


               

As one of the Top-Rated Independent dealer in Canada according to Automotive Remarketing Magazine, and as a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Tesla, MINI, Lotus, BMW and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price in the area. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you don't have to worry about all the hassle of haggling. We are one of the highest volume pre-owned Tesla dealers in Canada after Tesla Canada.


               

We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you're buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.


               

Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty (3 Months / 5,000 km) included in purchase price. Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.

  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trip Computer
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Rear Defrost
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

