$8,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew/Leather/Certified/Warranty
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew/Leather/Certified/Warranty
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
Certified
$8,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,942 KM
Vehicle Description
This loaded 7 passenger Grand Caravan comes Safety Certified + INCLUDES a 2 year warranty
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Terms of included warranty: 24 months or 24,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gray Automotive Group
Email Gray Automotive Group
Gray Automotive Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
(905) 926-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 926-7121