<p style=text-align: justify;><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Hello,Selling 2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW,very reliable car, cheap on insurance,cheap on insurance,come with winter tires,Very reliable car ,in great condition,very smooth drive.chilled ac, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission ready to go for only $8,199 plus $299 for safety plus hst & licencing</span><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>. </span></p><p style=text-align: justify;><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact. (Ahmad) 6476278748 1world motors Inc. 1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2</span><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

186,716 KM

$8,199

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

13143595

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,199

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,716KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG0ER116811

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,716 KM

Hello,Selling 2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW,very reliable car, cheap on insurance,cheap on insurance,come with winter tires,Very reliable car ,in great condition,very smooth drive.chilled ac, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission ready to go for only $8,199 plus $299 for safety plus hst & licencing.

To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact. (Ahmad) 6476278748 1world motors Inc. 1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag

1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
$8,199

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan