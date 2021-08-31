Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

201,000 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7957169
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9ER203206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! CAR-FAX CLEAN!! STO N GO SEATS, REAR A/C & HEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

