ZARQ
888-718-9277
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
203,640KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9415798
- Stock #: SC184
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0ER337232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 203,640 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
