Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

203,640 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

888-718-9277

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

888-718-9277

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,640KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9415798
  • Stock #: SC184
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0ER337232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,640 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ZARQ

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 203,640 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Santa F...
 217,348 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2009 Audi Q7 3.6 Qua...
 253,127 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email ZARQ

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

Call Dealer

888-718-XXXX

(click to show)

888-718-9277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory