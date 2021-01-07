Menu
2014 Ford Edge

131,373 KM

Details Description

$11,049

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

Limited - FWD

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

131,373KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6387797
  • Stock #: 14-60137-T
  • VIN: 2FMDK3KC9EBA60137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black (met)
  • Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed Seat - Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 131,373 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Top of the line model comes equipped with leather seats, power liftgate, blind spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, navigation, 20" wheels and much more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

