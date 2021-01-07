2014 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
9056328696
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
+ taxes & licensing
One owner! Top of the line model comes equipped with leather seats, power liftgate, blind spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, navigation, 20" wheels and much more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5