*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Ford Escape TITANIUM AWD 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Interior, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Dual Climate Control, Power Driving Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2014 Ford Escape

193,240 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

TITANIUM 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12116862

2014 Ford Escape

TITANIUM 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,240KM
VIN 1FMCU9J97EUC94933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2962
  • Mileage 193,240 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Ford Escape TITANIUM AWD 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Interior, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Dual Climate Control, Power Driving Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Ford Escape