2014 Ford Escape

91,707 KM

Details Description

$13,544

+ tax & licensing
$13,544

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

SE - FWD

SE - FWD

Location

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

$13,544

+ taxes & licensing

91,707KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6030150
  • Stock #: 14-43869-T
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G9XEUE43869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red - Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 14-43869-T
  • Mileage 91,707 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, heated seats, power locks, windows and mirrors, bluetooth, rear view camera, 2.0L engine and more

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

