Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 192
  • Mileage 125,786 KM

Vehicle Description

A low mileage Pearl white Ford F-150 Limited has just come up for sale. This truck is Accident Free and Loaded with every possible option - Leather, Sunroof, Heated/cooled seats, running boards, Backup cam and plenty more. These highly sought after 12th gen F-150s are rarely available in this trim at this mileage. Safety Certification with a 2 year warranty is available for only $899!

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.


No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-Ins Welcome!

 

Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

2014 Ford F-150