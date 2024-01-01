$24,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
LIMITED/SUPERCREW/LOADED
2014 Ford F-150
LIMITED/SUPERCREW/LOADED
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
Certified
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 192
- Mileage 125,786 KM
Vehicle Description
A low mileage Pearl white Ford F-150 Limited has just come up for sale. This truck is Accident Free and Loaded with every possible option - Leather, Sunroof, Heated/cooled seats, running boards, Backup cam and plenty more. These highly sought after 12th gen F-150s are rarely available in this trim at this mileage. Safety Certification with a 2 year warranty is available for only $899!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Terms of included warranty: 24 months. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gray Automotive Group
Email Gray Automotive Group
Gray Automotive Group
Call Dealer
(905) 926-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 926-7121