$16,500+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew Styleside 5-1/2 Ft Box XLT
2014 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew Styleside 5-1/2 Ft Box XLT
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,995 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner. Zero Accidents. An Unbelievable 38 Service Records.
If youve been searching for a used truck that hasnt been abused, your search ends here. This 2014 Ford F-150 SuperCrew XLT is a absolute trophy. As a one-owner, accident-free truck with a staggering 38 service records, this vehicle has been maintained to a standard that is virtually unheard of.
For purists, 2014 represents the highly desirable final year of the steel-bodied F-150sand finding one in this condition is a true needle in a haystack.Vehicle Highlights:
Ownership: One Owner since newno hand-me-down wear and tear.
Accident History: 100% Clean Carfax with absolutely zero accidents or insurance claims.
Maintenance: 38 Documented Service Records! This truck was serviced roughly every 3,800 km. It has been pampered, babied, and mechanically perfected its entire life.
Mileage: Only 145,900 km exceptionally low for a 2014 utility vehicle.
Engine: The mighty 3.5L V6 engine, offering the perfect sweet spot of heavy-duty towing capability and confident highway passing power.
Cab Size: SuperCrew configuration, providing class-leading rear legroom and plenty of secure storage space for family trips or crew gear.
The XLT trim remains the sweet spot of the F-150 lineup, giving you the practical utility you need without unnecessary electronic clutter. You get chrome exterior accents, premium cloth seating, power equipment, and Ford's legendary 4x4 system that makes Ontario's toughest winter storms feel like a sunny Sunday drive.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Montague Motors
Email Montague Motors
Montague Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-996-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
888-996-6510