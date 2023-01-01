Menu
2014 Ford F-150

255,000 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

2014 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

255,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9555796
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET7EFB65176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! 4X4!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH INTERIOR, SHORT BOX, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

