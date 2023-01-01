$14,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2014 Ford F-150
2014 Ford F-150
XLT 4X4
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
255,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9555796
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET7EFB65176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 255,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! 4X4!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH INTERIOR, SHORT BOX, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Good Cars Only
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8