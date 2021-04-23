Menu
2014 Ford Focus

91,962 KM

9056328696

SE

SE

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

91,962KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7006937
  • Stock #: 14-85570-B
  • VIN: 1FADP3K20EL385570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,962 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Clean carproof! perfect for a first car. Comes equipped with Bluetooth, Cruise control, power locks, power windows, air conditioning, CD player, AM/FM radio and more!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

