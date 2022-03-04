Menu
2014 Ford Focus

79,665 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
SE

SE

Location

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Sale

79,665KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8502551
  • Stock #: 794
  • VIN: 1FADP3K24EL290185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 794
  • Mileage 79,665 KM

Vehicle Description

 ***Start your day to day commute with this super clean 2014 Ford Focus !  **NO ACCIDENT*

You will enjoy Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power lock,  Heated Seats, AM/FM radio, CD Player, Equipped with Aux, I Pod & USB Connection, Alloy Wheels, leather wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more....

2014 Ford Focus Only 79,665 KMS for just $11,995.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.

The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing. 

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer, No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. for your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

LOCATION : 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington ON L7S 2K2

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

