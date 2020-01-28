STOCK # T23788







6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Delay-off headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors. White 2014 Ford Fusion SE AWD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

Requires Subscription

