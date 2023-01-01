Menu
2014 Ford Transit Connect

138,588 KM

Details Description

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

Reverse camera

Location

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

138,588KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10635777
  • Stock #: 1185

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear view camera
Keyless entry
Automatic locks
Automatic windows
Cloth seats
Paint-copper
7 seater
Bluetooth
Swing door trunk
Comes fully safetied
Test drive available
Carfax available

Come find out why we are Ontario's fastest growing commercial van and cube truck dealership! We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington

Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

