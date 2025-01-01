Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Grey Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Power Driver Seat, Side Running Boards, Bed Liner, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

187,360 KM

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
12172294

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
187,360KM
VIN 1GTV2UEC7EZ108984

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2990
  • Mileage 187,360 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Grey Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Power Driver Seat, Side Running Boards, Bed Liner, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

2014 GMC Sierra 1500