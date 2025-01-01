Menu
NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! SLE MODEL!! 4 WHEEL DRIVE!! 4 DOOR CLUB CAB! OPTIONS INCLUDE DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, CLOTH INTERIOR, CENTER CONSOLE, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

193,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4x4

13054037

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4x4

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,000KM
VIN 1GTV2UEC3EZ389519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! SLE MODEL!! 4 WHEEL DRIVE!! 4 DOOR CLUB CAB! OPTIONS INCLUDE DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, CLOTH INTERIOR, CENTER CONSOLE, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2014 GMC Sierra 1500