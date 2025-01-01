Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2014 HONDA ACCORD V6 TOURING FOR SALE.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2014 Honda Accord

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
12113816

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring Automatic

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

Contact Seller

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
215,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCR3F98EA800638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 HONDA ACCORD V6 TOURING FOR SALE.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Montague Motors

Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4DR L PLUS PKG for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4DR L PLUS PKG 120,000 KM $18,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr SV for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr SV 140,500 KM $10,000 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline 167,300 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-996-XXXX

(click to show)

888-996-6510

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Accord