2014 Honda CR-V

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Compass
- Integrated roof antenna
- Windows
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Locking glove box
- Front-wheel drive
- Black door handles
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
- Rear cupholder
- Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC I-4
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Fixed interval wipers
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Analog Display
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- 58 L Fuel Tank
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
- 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- 4.44 Axle Ratio
- 849# Maximum Payload
- Audio Theft Deterrent
- Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
- Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
- Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
- Tires: P215/70R16 100S All-Season
- Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Styled Steel
- GVWR: 1,965 kgs (4,332 lbs)
- Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 160-watt, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB ...
