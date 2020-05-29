Menu
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Upper Brant Auto

905-319-9200

Contact Seller
2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,575KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5139428
  • VIN: 2HKRM3H31EH005178
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Beautiful condition with low mileage. Safety ready. Snow Tires on Rims
Comes with 6 Month P/Train Warranty with option to increase
Call 905-3199200

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC I-4
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Fixed interval wipers
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Analog Display
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • 58 L Fuel Tank
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
  • 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 4.44 Axle Ratio
  • 849# Maximum Payload
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
  • Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
  • Tires: P215/70R16 100S All-Season
  • Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Styled Steel
  • GVWR: 1,965 kgs (4,332 lbs)
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 160-watt, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

