$11,499+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Odyssey
SE
2014 Honda Odyssey
SE
Location
1 World Motors Inc
1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
647-627-8748
Certified
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Creamy
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 238,060 KM
Vehicle Description
Hello selling 2014 HONDA ODYSSEY SE,Ready to go,certified,Clean Carfax,very Good condition,8 seater,Very reliable car,Very smooth drive,Chilled ac, Power windows, Power locks,Automatic transmission,Clean interior,cloth seat,Backup camera,for only $11,499 plus $299 for safety certification plus HST & Licensing.To book an appointment or for further details please contact.
Finance Option available.
(Ahmad) 647-627-8748
1world motors Inc.
1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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647-627-8748