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<html> <p><b>Hello selling 2014 HONDA ODYSSEY SE,Ready to go,certified,Clean Carfax,very Good condition,8 seater,Very reliable car,Very smooth drive,Chilled ac, Power windows, Power locks,Automatic transmission,Clean interior,cloth seat,Backup camera,for only $11,499 plus $299 for safety certification plus HST & </b><a href=http://licensing.to/><b><u>Licensing.To</u></b></a><b><u> </u>book an appointment or for further details please contact.</b></p> <p><b>Finance Option available.</b></p> <p><b>(Ahmad) 647-627-8748</b></p> <p><b>1world motors Inc.</b></p> <p><b>1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2</b></p> </html>

2014 Honda Odyssey

238,060 KM

Details Description Features

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Odyssey

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14141458

2014 Honda Odyssey

SE

Location

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
238,060KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H38EB504220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Creamy
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 238,060 KM

Vehicle Description


Hello selling 2014 HONDA ODYSSEY SE,Ready to go,certified,Clean Carfax,very Good condition,8 seater,Very reliable car,Very smooth drive,Chilled ac, Power windows, Power locks,Automatic transmission,Clean interior,cloth seat,Backup camera,for only $11,499 plus $299 for safety certification plus HST & Licensing.To book an appointment or for further details please contact.


Finance Option available.


(Ahmad) 647-627-8748


1world motors Inc.


1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
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647-627-8748

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$11,499

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2014 Honda Odyssey