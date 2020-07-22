2014 Honda Ridgeline

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.