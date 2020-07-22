Menu
2014 Honda Ridgeline

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
4WD Crew Cab Touring,LEATHER,NAV,SUNROOF

Location

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5476686
  • Stock #: HR14593
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F50EB502593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED TOURING with LEATHER,NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA,POWER SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..
TWO OWNERS,NO ACCIDENTS LOCAL TRADE,VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED..

POWER HEATED SEATS and MIRRORS, POWER PKG.,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS..

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE,
3 MONTHS/5,000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty.

Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.
TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

