HATCHBACK VERY CLEAN.SERVICE RECORDS...NO ACCIDENTS ..BLUETOOTH..HEATED SEATS..A/C..POWER WINDOWS..MIRRORS and LOCKS...CRUISE CONTROL ..CERTIFIED. and more..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE.

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

2014 Hyundai Accent

163,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Accent

HB|VERY CLEAN|SERVICE RECORDS|CERTIFIED!

12406788

2014 Hyundai Accent

HB|VERY CLEAN|SERVICE RECORDS|CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE0EU155025

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

HATCHBACK VERY CLEAN.SERVICE RECORDS...NO ACCIDENTS ..BLUETOOTH..HEATED SEATS..A/C..POWER WINDOWS..MIRRORS and LOCKS...CRUISE CONTROL ..CERTIFIED. and more..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE.

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-315-1885

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2014 Hyundai Accent