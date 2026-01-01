$8,299+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT
SE w/Tech Pkg
Location
1 World Motors Inc
1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
647-627-8748
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,299
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,661KM
VIN KMHD35LH1EU181628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,661 KM
Vehicle Description
Hello selling 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT5dr HB Auto SE w/Tech Pkg,Clean title,Clean carfax,ready to go ! Very reliable,in good condition,Heated seats,very smooth drive, chilled ac, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission,Leather seats,Panoramic Sunroof for only $8,299 plus $299 for safety certification plus hst & licencing. To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact.
(Ahmad) 6476278748 1world motors Inc. 1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email 1 World Motors Inc
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
