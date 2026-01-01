Menu
<div>Hello selling 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT</div><div>5dr HB Auto SE w/Tech Pkg,<span style=font-size: 1em;>Clean title,Clean carfax,ready to go ! Very reliable,in good condition,Heated seats,very smooth drive, chilled ac, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission,Leather seats,Panoramic Sunroof for only $8,299 plus $299 for safety certification plus hst & licencing. To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact.</span></div> (Ahmad) 6476278748 <div> 1world motors Inc. </div><div> 1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2</div>

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

169,661 KM

Details

$8,299

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

SE w/Tech Pkg

13502147

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

SE w/Tech Pkg

Location

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,661KM
VIN KMHD35LH1EU181628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,661 KM

Vehicle Description

Hello selling 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT5dr HB Auto SE w/Tech Pkg,Clean title,Clean carfax,ready to go ! Very reliable,in good condition,Heated seats,very smooth drive, chilled ac, power windows, power locks, automatic transmission,Leather seats,Panoramic Sunroof for only $8,299 plus $299 for safety certification plus hst & licencing. To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact.
(Ahmad) 6476278748  1world motors Inc.  1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT