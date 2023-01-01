Menu
2014 Hyundai Tucson

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2014 Hyundai Tucson

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GL AUTO FWD

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GL AUTO FWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10467009
  Stock #: 14HTW8420
  VIN: KM8JT3AF8EU908420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Hyundai Tucson GL Auto FWD trim offers a combination of reliability and efficiency. With front-wheel drive for improved fuel economy, this compact SUV is equipped with a user-friendly interior, a comfortable ride, and a host of standard features. Its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine provides sufficient power for daily driving, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a practical and budget-friendly crossover.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365
Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Seating

Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

Air Conditioning A/C
High Beam Assist / HBA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
