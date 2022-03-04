Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Infiniti QX60

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2014 Infiniti QX60

2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD ,NAVIGATION,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED!!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD ,NAVIGATION,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED!!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8459460
  • Stock #: IQX60
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MMXEC532365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS!! VERY CLEAN LOCAL TRADE! FULLY LOADED...

7 PASSANGER,NAVIGATION,BACK UP CAMERA ...CERTIFIED.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST,LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA  We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.  Office : 905-334 1355  WEB:www.importconnection.ca  4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2016 Honda Odyssey L...
 178,000 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Frontier...
 133,000 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Element 4...
 198,000 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory