$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Jeep Cherokee
FWD 4DR SPORT
2014 Jeep Cherokee
FWD 4DR SPORT
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
154,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4PJLAB0EW199293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
END OF YEAR CLEARANCE SALE. ROCK BOTTOM PRICES NON NEGOTIABLE.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Montague Motors
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE 190,500 KM $7,000 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 2 Series Coupe 163,600 KM $19,000 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Coupe LX CVT 168,600 KM $12,000 + tax & lic
Email Montague Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
Call Dealer
289-200-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Montague Motors
289-200-9805
2014 Jeep Cherokee