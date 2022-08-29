2014 Kia Sorento

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 3 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9323269

9323269 Stock #: 136-23A

136-23A VIN: 5XYKUDA76EG535898

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 111,364 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.