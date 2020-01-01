THIS ULTRA LOW KILOMETER 2014 KIA SPORTAGE JUST CAME IN!!!! ONLY 22,500 KM!



18-inch alloy wheels

Dual-zone automatic climate control

LED daytime running lights

Solar control windshield

Black grille with chrome garnish

Premium anti-stain cloth seats

Power driver's seat

Driver's auto up/down window

iPod cable

Leather-wrapped tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Rear parking sonar

Trip computer

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Rear spoiler

Cargo cover

Air conditioning

Fog lights

Heated mirrors with integrated turn signals

Privacy glass

Automatic headlamps

Variable intermittent wipers

Windshield de-icer

Rear wiper

Hill start assist

Black grille with silver-coated garnish

Front and rear mud guards

Heated cloth seats

Active front head restraints

60/40 split-folding rear seatbacks

Metal grain interior accents

Keyless entry

Cruise control

Ddriver's auto-down window

CD/MP3 stereo with auxiliary and USB ports

Sirius satellite radio

Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Bluetooth connectivity

Roof rails

Illuminated vanity mirrors and an Eco-Minder indicator



Selling price does not include HST and licensing.



