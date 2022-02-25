$14,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sportage
Sportage/lx
Location
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6
$14,995
- Listing ID: 8328018
- Stock #: 2753A
- VIN: KNDPB3AC0E7642252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 101,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Features on the LX include:
16-inch alloy wheels
Air conditioning
Fog lights
Heated mirrors with integrated turn signals
Privacy glass
Automatic headlamps
Variable intermittent wipers
Windshield de-icer
Rear wiper
Hill start assist
Black grille with silver-coated garnish
Front and rear mud guards
Heated cloth seats
Active front head restraints
60/40 split-folding rear seatbacks
Metal grain interior accents
Keyless entry
Cruise control
Driver’s auto-down window
CD/MP3 stereo with auxiliary and USB ports
Sirius satellite radio
Ssteering wheel-mounted audio controls
Bluetooth connectivity
Ttilt steering wheel
Roof rails
Illuminated vanity mirrors and an Eco-Minder indicator
Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.Conveniently located just a few short minutes off of the QEW on the corner of Fairview Street and Guelph Line in Burlington! (Dealership entrance from Fairview Street). Leggat KIA is a proud member of the Leggat Auto Group, serving the GTA/Hamilton/Niagara and surrounding area for over 90 years! Our professional Sales Consultants are eager to assist you with your vehicle purchase. Come see us to experience the difference an established family run business with over 90 years experience has to offer! Leggat Auto Group - You can always count on us!
Vehicle Features
