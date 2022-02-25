Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Sportage

101,216 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Sportage

2014 Kia Sportage

Sportage/lx

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Sportage

Sportage/lx

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

  1. 8328018
  2. 8328018
  3. 8328018
  4. 8328018
  5. 8328018
  6. 8328018
  7. 8328018
  8. 8328018
  9. 8328018
  10. 8328018
  11. 8328018
  12. 8328018
  13. 8328018
  14. 8328018
  15. 8328018
  16. 8328018
  17. 8328018
  18. 8328018
  19. 8328018
  20. 8328018
  21. 8328018
  22. 8328018
  23. 8328018
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,216KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8328018
  • Stock #: 2753A
  • VIN: KNDPB3AC0E7642252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2753A
  • Mileage 101,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Features on the LX include:

16-inch alloy wheels
Air conditioning
Fog lights
Heated mirrors with integrated turn signals
Privacy glass
Automatic headlamps
Variable intermittent wipers
Windshield de-icer
Rear wiper
Hill start assist
Black grille with silver-coated garnish
Front and rear mud guards
Heated cloth seats
Active front head restraints
60/40 split-folding rear seatbacks
Metal grain interior accents
Keyless entry
Cruise control
Driver’s auto-down window
CD/MP3 stereo with auxiliary and USB ports
Sirius satellite radio
Ssteering wheel-mounted audio controls
Bluetooth connectivity
Ttilt steering wheel
Roof rails
Illuminated vanity mirrors and an Eco-Minder indicator

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

 Conveniently located just a few short minutes off of the QEW on the corner of Fairview Street and Guelph Line in Burlington! (Dealership entrance from Fairview Street). Leggat KIA is a proud member of the Leggat Auto Group, serving the GTA/Hamilton/Niagara and surrounding area for over 90 years! Our professional Sales Consultants are eager to assist you with your vehicle purchase. Come see us to experience the difference an established family run business with over 90 years experience has to offer! Leggat Auto Group - You can always count on us!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
tinted windows
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Rear Defost
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Kia

2014 Kia Sportage Sp...
 101,216 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 116,012 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EV EV ...
 37,787 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-6444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory