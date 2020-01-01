2014 Land Rover LR4

New Arrival, HSE Fully Equipped including Navigation, Back Up Camera, Surround Cameras, Upgraded 20" Wheels In Excellent Condition, Accident Free, Clean Car Proof.
BRETTONS....WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL.. Trades Welcome, Finanicing and Warranties Available
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Seats
- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Push Button Start
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- SiriusXM Radio
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Quads / Captains
- Split Rear Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
- Suspension
- Powertrain
- Supercharged
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Windows
- Privacy Glass
- Dual Moonroof
- Additional Features
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- Headlights-Auto-Leveling
