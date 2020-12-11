Menu
2014 Land Rover Range Rover

134,950 KM

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bronte Auto Services

647-409-6177

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

SC Autobiography

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

SC Autobiography

Location

Bronte Auto Services

1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

647-409-6177

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

134,950KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6351482
  VIN: SALGV2EF7EA137228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barolo Black (Black)
  • Interior Colour Almond/Espr/Alm/Ivory (TKC)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,950 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER AUTOBIOGRAPHY! V8 SUPERCAHRGED!!! LOADED WITH OPTIONS

ALLOYS, SUNROOF, POWER / HEATED/ COOLED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, REAR ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, REAR RECLINING SEATS, SOFT CLOSING DOORS, DVD, MASSAGE SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ALLOYS, 2 KEYS! WE LOVE THAT RIGHT! MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, BACKUP CAM, NAVIGATION, PARK ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MUCH MORE SEE PICTURES

Vehicle Features

Compass
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Voice recorder
Permanent locking hubs
Door auto-latch
Front Cupholder
A/V remote
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Interior Lock Disable
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Front Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Automatic Equalizer
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass and Sun Visor Strip
Laminated Glass
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Audio Theft Deterrent
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
1 Skid Plate
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Leather Door Trim Insert
2 Wireless Headphones
Real-Time Traffic Display
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Aluminum Panels
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Folding Cargo Cover
Blind Spot
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Left Side Camera
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
TBD Axle Ratio
Automated Parking Sensors
105 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Rear Locking Differential
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror and Illuminated Rear Visor Mirror
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: ZF 8HP70, Drive select rotary shifter
Entertainment System w/DVD And Digital Media
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Multi-Source Rear Controls
GVWR: 3,150 kgs (6,944 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged -inc: E85 Flex Fuel compatible, dual independent variable cam timing and intelligent stop/start
Radio: 1700 Watt Meridian Signature Reference -inc: 28 speakers plus subwoofer, Sirius satellite digital audio receiver system, Bluetooth phone connection and audio streaming and on/off road hard disc drive navigation system w/8" touch-screen and voice...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bronte Auto Services

Bronte Auto Services

1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

