2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
647-621-8555
3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8
647-621-8555
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
*** JUST ARRIVED BEAUTIFUL WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR RANGE ROVER EVOQUE ***
*** OPTIONS INCLUDE HEATED SEATS, POWER FRONT SEATS, SPORTS STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER TAILGATE, REAR PARKING SESNORS, 20 INCH BLACK SPORT WHEELS + MUCH MORE!!! ***
*** PLEASE SEE CARFAX LINK BELOW: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=PdnQXy0maJ2Dd2BEdCsO828GY7lvK6yz ***
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
*** PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES
3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8
----------------------------------------
Monday 8am-5pm (After 5 by appointment)
Tuesday 8am-5pm (After 5 by appointment)
Wednesday 8am-5pm (After 5 by appointment)
Thursday 8am-5pm (After 5 by appointment)
Friday 8am-5pm (After 5 by appointment)
Saturday By Appointment
Sunday By Appointment
AFTER 5PM AND WEEKENDS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A car proof history report will
be provided with your vehicle of choice before you decide to purchase it.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002
TOTAL AUTO SALES
3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8