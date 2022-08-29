Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Lexus CT 200h

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

Contact Seller
2014 Lexus CT 200h

2014 Lexus CT 200h

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lexus CT 200h

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

  1. 9216061
  2. 9216061
  3. 9216061
  4. 9216061
  5. 9216061
  6. 9216061
  7. 9216061
  8. 9216061
  9. 9216061
  10. 9216061
  11. 9216061
  12. 9216061
  13. 9216061
  14. 9216061
  15. 9216061
  16. 9216061
  17. 9216061
  18. 9216061
Contact Seller

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9216061
  • VIN: JTHKD5BH4E2185340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY BEAUTIFUL 2014 LEXUS CT 200h HYBRID. 1.8L HYBRID ENGINE GREAT ON FUEL. LOW MILEAGE VERY CLEAN CAR WITH NO ACCIDENTS. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Montague Motors

2014 Lexus CT 200h
95,000 KM
$26,000 + tax & lic
2008 Honda CR-V 4WD ...
 150,000 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus RX 350 4W...
 180,000 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

Call Dealer

289-200-XXXX

(click to show)

289-200-9805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory